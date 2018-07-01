Three people charged following Brackley murder

Three people have been charged with murder following the death of 23-year-old Augustus Davies, known as Gus, last Monday (June 25).

Robert Fields, 22, Simon Atherton, 42, both from Brackley, and Amanda Butler, 39, from Croughton, have also been charged with money laundering.

In addition, Atherton and Butler have been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs - cocaine, heroin and MDMA, and Class B – cannabis.

All three have been remanded in custody to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday, July 2).

Two other people, a 52-year old man and a 67-year-old woman, who were arrested last Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released from custody under investigation.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, who is leading the investigation, said: “My heartfelt sympathies go to Gus’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“This is a complex, large-scale investigation and I’d like to thank the local community and the public for their help and support over the past few days.

”This is still very much a live investigation and we continue to appeal for information.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the St James Lake or Old Town areas of Brackley last Monday, 25 June, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 259 of 25/6/18.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.