Three friends who quit their jobs to launch Banbury business break £1million revenue ceiling in first year

Three friends who quit their full-time jobs to launch a business in Banbury which broke the £1million revenue ceiling in year one are expanding their operations.

Best pals Kevin Baker, Richard Blane and Neal Thorne ditched their careers to start Amazing Lofts as the cost-of-living crisis began to bite.

The trio have not looked back with the specialist loft storage and insulation business going down a storm with customers across the south.

After generating more than £1million in year one, the company now employs over 35 staff and is expanding even further into the Midlands.

“It was a massive leap of faith setting up Amazing Lofts,” said Kevin. “But we saw an opportunity and grasped it with both hands.

“Our friends and family thought we were crazy and some told us not to do it. But we had confidence behind our vision and we’re excited to grow the business.

“If you have faith in your product and the team around you, back yourself and go for it.”

Founded in Banbury, Amazing Lofts offers a variety of add-on services including installation of ladders, loft hatches and Velux windows as well as a series of energy efficiency improvement measures including loft insulation, LED lighting and foil roof lining.