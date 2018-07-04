Thousands of Oxfordshire potholes reported in June

Oxfordshire County Council report that 5,500 reports of potholes and other road related problems came in via the Fix My Street website.

The site offers a direct route to the county’s highway team and, along with potholes, blocked drains, dislodged kerbs, overgrown foliage and accident damaged signs can all be reported.

The team also tackle problems such as replacing essential safety barriers on a high speed road following a crash or fixing steps and railings in villages.

If you spot something that needs repairing, whether it’s a pothole, blocked drain or obscured sign, report it to the oxfordshire County Council Highway Crew online via the Fix my Street website.