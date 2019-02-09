Thopre Mandeville’s Three Conies raise a glass to Katharine House

Tanicha Boneham, proprietor of Thorpe Mandeville’s Three Conies presented a cheque for £200 to the Katharine House Hospice last week.

The money was raised during a charitable event held just before Christmas.

Tanicha said: “We did a winter wonderland event. It involved independent local businesses that had Christmassy style stalls and helped to promote local businesses.

“We provided traditional food and drink, decked out the pub, had a snow machine and made it family friendly. We also had live music, it was a really relaxed afternoon.”

The pub has previously raised money for the Air Ambulance but this was the first fundraiser solely for the Adderbury hospice.

Tanicha added: “We raised money through donations. Katharine House is close to everyone’s heart especially in the local area. Everyone has a link to it somehow.

“It’s an amazing cause to raise money towards.”