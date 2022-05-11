This was the scene near Banbury after a car rolled over, injuring those inside

This was the scene that greeted emergency crews near Banbury after a car rolled over, injuring those inside.

Firefighters from Green Watch Banbury Fire Station said those in the car suffered minor head injuries and were treated by ambulance staff at South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

The incident happened last night on Southam Road - no other cars were involved.

"The vehicle had been involved in a complete rollover," said Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The road is currently under repair and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service had this message for drivers in the area: "It is important to take extra care on roads that are under repair. Temporary road signs will help you negotiate the road the safest way possible."