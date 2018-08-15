Third Cherwell Edge Captain’s Day victory for 82-year-old golfer

A keen golfer nearly continued a streak of Captain’s Day victories at Cherwell Edge Golf Club.

Dan Berry first won Captain’s Day at the Chacombe club when he was 62 years old in 2000, before taking his second victory at 72 in 2010 - and he recorded the hat-trick with a nett 63 in his 80th year on July 21.

Dan collected his trophy at the presentation evening on August 3, pictured on the left with his grandson Adam Berry (right), who recently won Vice Captain’s Day, and men’s captain Phillip King.

For more information about the club, visit cherwelledgegolfclub.co.uk