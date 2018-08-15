These are the best and worst GP practices in Banbury as rated by you

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a 10 mile radius of the central Banbury postcode.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

The best and worst GP surgeries as rated by you

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in the Banbury area, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

The bottom 11 GP surgeries in the Banburyshire area according to patients:

11) Little Thatch - Warwick Road, Kineton - 88.2% would recommend

10) Hightown Surgery - Hightown Gardens, Banbury - 87.9% would recommend

9) Banbury Health Centre - 58 Bridge Street, Banbury - 86.7% would recommend

8) Chipping Norton Health Centre - Russell Way, Chipping Norton- 82.5% would recommend

7) Brackley Medical Centre - 377 Halse Road, Brackley - 81% would recommend

6) Woodlands Surgery - 4 Burchester Place, Grimsbury, Banbury- 79.4% would recommend

5) Windrush Surgery - 21 West Bar, Banbury- 67.7% would recommend

4) Bradley Arcade Branch Surgery - 12 Bradley Arcade, Bretch Hill, Banbury- 67.7% would recommend

3) Horsefair Surgery - South Bar House, Banbury- 62.9% would recommend

2) West Bar Surgery - South Bar House, 6 Oxford Road, Banbury - 60% would recommend

1) (Worst) Hardwick and Arden Surgery - Ferriston, Banbury- 60% would recommend

The top 11 GP surgeries in the Banburyshire area according to patients:

11) Kineton Surgery - The Old School, Market Square, Warwick- 90% would recommend

10) Tysoe Surgery - Main Street, Tysoe - 90% would recommend

9) Byfield Medical Centre - Church Street, Byfield - 91.7% would recommend

8) Hook Norton Surgery - The Bourne, Hook Norton, Banbury- 91.7% would recommend

7) Bloxham Surgery - Godswell Lodge, Church Street, Bloxham, Banbury- 91.7% would recommend

6) Deddington Health Centre - Earls Lane, Deddington, Banbury- 93.4% would recommend

5) Springfield Surgery - Springfield Way, Brackley- 94.2% would recommend

4) Fenny Compton Surgery - High Street, Fenny Compton, Southam - 94.4% would recommend

3) Shenington Surgery - Stocking Lane, Shenington, Banbury - 94.4% would recommend

2) Cropredy Surgery - Claydon Road, Cropredy, Banbury- 94.5% would recommend

1) (Best) Sibford Surgery - Sibford Gower, Banbury- 97.6% would recommend