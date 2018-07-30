These are the 14 restaurants and takeaways in the Banbury area with the worst food hygiene ratings

These 14 restaurants and takeaways in the Cherwell district have all been given either zero, one or two star food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that urgent improvement, major improvement or improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

Food hygiene ratings

A zero star rating means “urgent improvement necessary”, one star means “major improvement necessary” and two star means “improvement necessary”.

How unhygienic does a food outlet need to be to get a zero-star rating?

The good news is that there are are 226 rated as Three Star ‘Satisfactory’ or above.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

What happens when a restaurant or takeaway gets a zero-star food hygiene rating?

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of Monday July 30 2018.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website.

Scroll down to read the full list of zero and one star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.

The full list of restaurants and takeaways in the Banburyshire area (Cherwell district) with zero, one and two star hygiene ratings (urgent/major improvement necessary):

Bellini Ox Ltd (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), GK Restaurant And D Bellini 4 - 5 North Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 0TB, rated 2 on 3 December 2015.

Little Chef (A34 Northbound) (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), Little Chef Part Of A34 By Weston On The Green, Weston On The Green, Oxford, OX25 3QQ, rated 2 on 29 November 2016.

MFA Bowl Banbury (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), MFA Banbury George Street, Banbury, OX16 5BH, rated 2 on 15 February 2017.

MITIE Care & Custody Ltd (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), Campsfield House Detention Centre, Langford Lane, Kidlington, OX5 1RE, rated 2 on 23 January 2017.

Toby Carvery (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), Stroud Park, Ermont Way, Banbury, OX16 4AE, rated 2 on 15 January 2018.

Best Direct Pizza Ltd (Takeaway/sandwich shop), 1A Bradley Arcade, Bretch Hill, Banbury, OX16 0LS, rated 2 on 18 January 2018.

Amici (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 20 Sheep Street, Bicester, OX26 6TB, rated 1 on 4 October 2017.

Jenny’s Restaurant (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 13 Market Square, Bicester, OX26 6AD, rated 1 on 8 June 2017.

Chols The Sandwich Maker (Takeaway/sandwich shop), Chols 6 Market Square, Bicester, OX26 6AA, rated 1 on 31 March 2017.

Master Kebab (Takeaway/sandwich shop), 46 High Street, Banbury, OX16 5LA, rated 1 on 7 August 2017.

Millenium Dragon (Takeaway/sandwich shop), 7 Barberry Place, Bicester, OX26 3HA, rated 1 on 20 September 2017.

Bamboo Garden (Takeaway/sandwich shop),7 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AA, rated zero on 22 August 2017.

Anica Restaurant (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 4 Deans Court, Bicester, Oxfordshire, OX26 6RD, rated zero on 20 June 2018.