The winners - Banbury Guardian Downton Abbey competition

Our Downton Abbey competition proved a huge hit with Banbury Guardian readers both online and in the newspaper.

We had over 100 entries from all over Banburyshire and much futher afield with Downton lovers from the USA, Belfast and Hamburg and all over the UK trying their luck.

Our winners were the first two correct entries to be drawn. They are Lucy Parker, of Shipston Road, Stratford upon Avon and Anne Swain of Oldstone Cottage, Creampot Lane, Cropredy.

Each will be put on to the guest list for the Downton Concert at Highclere Castle on Saturday, June 22. Each winner receives two tickets.

For details of the concert, at which Downtonbutler Carson comperes an evening of music and film clips, see ticketmaster.co.uk/the-music-from-downton-abbey

The correct answer to the question ‘Who did Carson marry in series six of Downton Abbey?’ was Elsie Hughes.