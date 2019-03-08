The Voice judges bring ray of sunshine to Chipping Norton girl

A seven-year-old girl, from Chippy, had the exclusive opportunity to meet the judges from The Voice this week, thanks to Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity.

Olly Murs, and fellow judges, Jennifer Hudson, Will.I.Am and Sir Tom Jones, took time out of their busy filming schedule to meet a group of children all living with serious illnesses, which included Anna.

Anna's parents Ian and Keeley, Anna, Jennifer Hudson, and Anna's sisters Ellen and Sarah

Anna is currently living with relapsed Osteosarcoma, a type of cancer that affects the bones.

Due to her condition, Anna must undergo intensive chemotherapy on a regular basis and has previously had surgeries to remove a tumour and her humerus bone.

Despite everything she’s been through at such a young age, Anna is a very bright and brave young girl who loves all things Disney and is obsessed with Olly Murs.

At the special event at Elstree Studios, London, all of the children got to enjoy spending time with each of the judges, chatting and asking questions before taking plenty of photos. They were then given the exclusive opportunity to watch a live recording of the show.

Anna with her idol, Olly Murs

In June 2018, Rays of Sunshine granted Anna’s greatest wish to go to Disney World in Florida with her family to create precious memories and meet her favourite Disney characters including Minnie Mouse.

Once a child has a wish granted by Rays of Sunshine, they become part of the ‘Rays of Sunshine family’ and the charity continues to invite them along to events to create a positive distraction, reduce isolation and improve self-esteem.

Knowing that Anna loved Olly Murs, the charity invited her along with her entire family to be a part of this special event in London.

Following the day, Keeley, Anna’s mum, said: “Thank you Rays of Sunshine, The Voice UK, Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson, Will.I.Am and Sir Tom Jones for taking time to meet our daughter Anna and making her wishes come true.

Anna and family visit Disney

"You really do change lives, taking the focus away from chemo and radiotherapy and giving us huge joy and precious memories. It was a truly amazing experience for our whole family.”

Sir Tom Jones shared a social media post with a picture holding Anna on his Instagram account following the event that read: “It was a pleasure to meet the children of @raysofsunshinecc at the weekend, helping to grant their wish of coming along to @thevoiceuk. A brilliant charity, doing fantastic things!”

Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity was formed in 2003 to brighten the lives of seriously ill young people and their families across the UK by granting wishes and providing ongoing support in hospital and within the community.

For more information, or to apply for a wish to be granted, please visit www.raysofsunshine.org.uk.