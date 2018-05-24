The runners and riders in this years Banbury Triathlon

Just over 250 competitors descended upon Banbury’s Woodgreen Leisure Centre last Sunday for the annual Banbury Triathlon.

There were four race types to enter suiting everyone from the first time triathlete to the seasoned pro.

Dozens of bikes in the transition area of the Banbury Triathlon NNL-180524-093353001

Winning the main Sprint Triathlon which consists of a 750m swim, a 20km bike ride and a 5km run was Henry Sleight in a time of 1hr and 16 seconds.

Henry won the event two years ago and was one of favourites going into the race.

The women’s Sprint Trathlon was won by Jessie Sleight, wife of Henry, who also won it in 2016 under her maiden name of Roberts. Her time was 1hr 12min 38 seconds.

The slightly shorter Super Sprint which features the same bike and run distances as the Sprint but with a 400m swim, was won by Blaine Carpenter in 1hr 3min 41 seconds.

The women’s Super Sprint was won by Mabel Shepherd in 1hr 15min 41 seconds.

For a full list of results and times click here.