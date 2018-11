The group will be performing in memorial of those who died in the Great War at Middleton Cheney’s All Saints Church.

The celebratory show will take place on Saturday, November 17 from 6pm and will feature a good ole fashioned WW1 and old time singalong.

Senior citizens are welcome to attend show rehearsals at 2.30pm, to avoid finding transportation home in the dark.

Money raised will go to the Royal British Legion.