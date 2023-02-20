Newcastle’s The Future Is Queer announces exciting line up and launch date

Earlier this month, it was announced that a brand-new queer event would be launching in Newcastle’s vibrant gay scene.

Created and presented by Newcastle based performer Michael T Ogilvie, The Future Is Queer is a dedicated event showcasing the future of LGBTQIA+ talent.

The line-up has now been announced, consisting of three up and coming queer artists; MYXM, Gloria Love and Louis Chrisp, who will be performing on the launch night, alongside Michael himself.

Each artist will bring their own unique style and genre to the night, as The Future Is Queer described Michael’s music as “lyrically honest tracks coupled with elements of electro/dark pop vibes.”

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist MYXM has been described as “a Frankenstein blend of Rock, Shock and Emo Glamour.”

Gloria Love is a regular performer at Bobby’s in Newcastle, and has been described as “Newcastle’s singing diva with stunning looks and killer vocals.”

Louis Chrisp has been described as “a vocal chameleon whose genre range can get everyone vibing and moving.”

But the line-up isn’t the only exciting news from The Future Is Queer, as they have also revealed that the launch night will be sooner than expected, on Thursday, March 2, and that it will be held in the much-loved queer venue Bobby’s, which is located on Scotswood Road.

The event will be held monthly, to provide a platform for both established and independent queer artists to shine and showcase their talent.

We spoke to creator and performer Michael T Ogilvie, who told us of his excitement for the upcoming launch night. He said: “I’m super excited to be producing an event that provides a stage for LGBTQIA+ artists.”

He continued: “We have an amazing queer scene in Newcastle and incredible talent but it’s very heavy on Drag Queens. The Future is Queer will showcase and celebrate queer music makers!”

“From singer-songwriters to producers to vocalists and all the noise makers in-between. The future really is queer and it’s starting right here in Newcastle!”

Michael T Ogilvie