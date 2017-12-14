The Christmas tractor run returns in aid of Katharine House

Tractors and other heavy machinery will once again be adorned with fairy lights and travel through Banburyshire villages raising money for the Katharine House Hospice.

After a highly successful inaugural run last year the RC Baker Ltd tractor run will once again hit the streets on Wednesday, December 20.

RC Baker tractors and tinsel raised money for the Katharine House Hospice NNL-170301-121618001

The festive convoy will depart from Spring Hill Farm, Barford St Michael at 5pm and will take to the roads travelling through the villages of South Newington, Milcombe, Bloxham, Milton, Adderbury, Deddington, Hempton and back through Barford St Michael returning to Spring Hill Farm between 6pm and 6.30pm.

The event will also feature vehicles of local farmers and customers of RC Baker Ltd.

Last year’s event raised £2,000 for the Adderbury based hospice and this year they hope to smash that total with a new initiative.

An eBay auction has been set up to become a passenger in one of the tractors. Potential passengers have until 6pm on Sunday, December 17 to place a bid at which point the highest bidder will be announced.

Last year’s event saw a convoy of 26 brightly lit machines trundle through numerous villages.

For more information on the route or the eBay auction visit www.rcbaker.co.uk/tractorrun