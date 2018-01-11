The cheapest properties in Banbury may surprise you

Demand and a lack of housing is pushing house prices ever higher but there are still a few bargains to be had within Banbury.

For a little over £100K you can take your pick of a one bedroom flat on Britannia Road or a studio flat on West Bar Street, both listed at £105,000.

Both are within walking distance of the town centre and provide an opportunity to get on the property ladder.

Add just £10,000 more and you can then buy a property large enough to swing a cat in located on Bretch Hill.

The two bedroom, two floor maisonette also has a spacious living room and kitchen.

There are cheaper options available to become a home owner but these are lease or shared ownership and not outright ownership.

For the would be home owner with slightly deeper pockets then look no further than Broughton Road where a six bedroom, detached house can be yours for just under three quarters of a million pounds.