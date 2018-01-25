Thames Valley and NSPCC team up for online child safety workshops

Thames Valley Police and the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) have teamed up to launch parent online safety workshops for local businesses.

Businesses across Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire are being encouraged to sign up to online safety workshops to school their employees on how to protect their children online.

The free, one hour workshops are being launched to coincide with Safer Internet Day on February 6. It also marks the beginning of the next phase of TVPs #ProtectYourWorld campaign next month.

The campaign aims to encourage parents, carers and others in regular contact with young people to engage with them about their online lives including having regular conversations about their social media activity.

The workshops will equip parents with the skills to hold these discussions and ensure their children know how to set privacy settings, report inappropriate content and block accounts to protect themselves from risks, such as cyberbullies.

Parents will also learn how to set parental controls, to ensure younger children are protected from content that is not appropriate for their age group, and understand how to stay up-to-date with the apps, games and social media that young people are using.

Emma Motherwell, NSPCC campaigns manager, said: “While the Internet is a fantastic place for young people to learn, play and socialise it’s vital that children and young people are aware of its dangers and how to stay safe.

“These workshops are a great way for businesses to give back to their staff and ensure parents have all the tools they need to have regular conversations with their children about what they are doing online to ensure they reap the benefits and protect themselves from the dangers of the Internet.”

D/Supt Gill Wootton at Thames Valley Police, said: “Engaging with and educating the communities within the Thames Valley about how to protect themselves and their families online is a key part of preventing crimes, particularly young people.

He added: “We are therefore keen to support the NSPCC with these workshops and work alongside them to highlight the risks to young people and help them stay safe whilst online.”

The workshops are available throughout the week February 5 to February 9. To register email, emma.motherwell@nspcc.org.uk.

To find out more about online safety visit www.net-aware.org.uk.