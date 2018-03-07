Ten weeks of gas works in Chipping Norton town centre

Gas works, which started yesterday, Wednesday, will be taking place on Burford Road in Chipping Norton for the next 10 weeks.

SGN is investing £360,000 to upgrade the local gas network and is part of an ongoing project to install new pipework and a regulator to meet an increased gas demand.

The project has been split into two phases. Phase one will take two weeks and will see Burford Road closed between its junctions with Albion Street and Walterbush Road.

The second phase will take the remaining eight weeks with Burford Road between Walterbush Road and Charlbury Road being closed during that time.

School buses approaching Chipping Norton School from Charlbury Road’s junction with Burford Road will be given access at the beginning and end of the school day.

Throughout the entire project, The Green will be closed to through traffic although local access for residents will be maintained.

The leisure centre will remain open but drivers are urged to leave extra time for their journey.

There will be a significant signed diversion in place for motorists and HGVs via West Street, A44, A436, A429, A424 and A361.

The new plastic pipe will have a minimum lifespan of 80 years. Any questions about the project, call project manager Bob Taylor on 07836 364482 during office hours (8am to 4pm), or call SGN’s customer service team on 0800 9121700 outside these times.