Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal

A teenager near Gaydon whose disappearance sparked a UK-wide search has been found safe and well.

Warwickshire Police put out a few appeals after Daniel Wawrzynczak went missing from his home in Chadshunt on Monday October 23.

But today (Thursday) they confirmed that the 15-year-old boy has been found.

"We're pleased to report the 15-year-old was found safe and well in Lewisham," said Warwickshire Police.