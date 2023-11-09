Teenager near Gaydon whose disappearance sparked a UK-wide search has been found safe and well
Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal
A teenager near Gaydon whose disappearance sparked a UK-wide search has been found safe and well.
Warwickshire Police put out a few appeals after Daniel Wawrzynczak went missing from his home in Chadshunt on Monday October 23.
But today (Thursday) they confirmed that the 15-year-old boy has been found.
"We're pleased to report the 15-year-old was found safe and well in Lewisham," said Warwickshire Police.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to locate Daniel Wawrzynczak."