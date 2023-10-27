Teenage motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crash at Banbury roundabout
A 18-year-old man remains in the Horton General Hospital with serious injuries to his wrist and arm after the crash yesterday morning (Thursday October 26).
The incident happened at the roundabout of Warwick Road and Cromwell Road at around 7am, when the rider of the black Yamaha motorbike collided with a grey Ford Transit van.
Investigating officer PC Dean O’Dell, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Both driver and rider are cooperating with our investigation, and I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“You can do so by making a report online via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230481302.”