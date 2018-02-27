Teen boy left with bruising in Northamptonshire after man demanded his phone and tried to punch him

A 17-year-old lad was approached by a man who asked him to hand over his cash and phone before trying to punch him in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 25, between 7pm and 7.30pm near Poppyfields Way in Brackley, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

A 17-year-old boy was walking through the park near to a building site when he was approached by a man who demanded his phone and money.

The boy refused and the man attempted to punch him twice, which the boy managed to block before running away.

The boy has slight bruising to his right arm as a consequence of the attack.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender is described as a white man, aged 28-30, of medium build, about 5ft 11in, with short dark hair, wearing a light coloured top with holes in it and dark trousers."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.