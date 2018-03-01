Teams needed for 24-hour Brackley football marathon

Magdalen College School student, Sam Capel, 13, is organising a 24 hour football match in aid of Sport Relief just as he did two years ago.

That event raised £3000 and now Sam needs your help surpassing that amount.

The event will take place at Winchester House School in Brackley on Friday, March 9, with Sam’s team kicking things off at 6pm but additional teams are still needed.

To enter a six a side team, make a donation of food or drink for the teams or donate a raffle prize, email vicechair@halseunitedfc.com.

To simply donate visit Sam’s JustGiving page.