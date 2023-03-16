Team of Banbury solicitors shortlisted for national award

A team of solicitors who cover the Banbury area have been shortlisted for national award.

Spratt Endicott Solicitors - which has offices in Banbury, Brackley and Bicester - is in the running for the Conveyancing Law Firm of the Year - South award at the the British Conveyancing Awards.

It is in recognition of the success achieved by its 52-strong residential and commercial conveyancing team over the past 12 months - and only three other firms from the south of Britain made the shortlist.

Guy Stephenson, Spratt Endicott's head of residential property, said: ‘Whilst it comes as no surprise to us, we are pleased to see our ambitious conveyancing team recognised. They are a dedicated, client-centric, hard-working team and they fully deserve it.

