Team of Banbury solicitors shortlisted for national award

Spratt Endicott Solicitors - which has offices in Banbury, Brackley and Bicester - is in the running for the Conveyancing Law Firm of the Year - South award at the the British Conveyancing Awards.
It is in recognition of the success achieved by its 52-strong residential and commercial conveyancing team over the past 12 months - and only three other firms from the south of Britain made the shortlist.
Guy Stephenson, Spratt Endicott's head of residential property, said: ‘Whilst it comes as no surprise to us, we are pleased to see our ambitious conveyancing team recognised. They are a dedicated, client-centric, hard-working team and they fully deserve it.
"We look forward to attending the award ceremony in London, where the winner is being announced, on March 21."