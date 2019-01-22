Teabags and chats at Banbury station to beat Blue Monday

Samaritans volunteers were at Banbury Railway Station to highlight the value of talking to each on what was described as the ‘most difficult day of the year’.

Banbury and District Samaritans members handed out teabags and listened to strangers at their ‘Brew Monday’ stall with police officers at the station yesterday (Monday, January 21).

Banbury and District Samaritans outreach coordinator Davina Birkbeck and director Will Adams practice what they preach by sharing a pot of tea NNL-190122-105445001

The charity turned the day on its head in order to banish the January blues by encouraging friends, family and work mates to have a chat over a cuppa.

Outreach coordinator Davina Birkbeck said: “I think many of the commuters remembered us from last year, and were very appreciative of their free tea bag!

“But it is a great way to get out the message that a simple offer of a chat with the people around you can sometimes save a life.”

On Friday, shoppers at Banbury’s Tesco Extra donated generously to the Samaritans, for which they said they were very grateful for.