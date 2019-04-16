Tarmac’s plan to operate Banbury plant 24/7 deferred over pollution concerns

Tarmac’s application to operate its Banbury plant 24/7 was deferred by councillors over concerns about the impact of pollution on neighbours.

Yesterday (Monday, April 15), Oxfordshire County Council’s planning committee decided to allow for further talks with the company over noise and air pollution.

Tarmac, Banbury. NNL-181120-120635009

A council spokesman said: “The planning committee was concerned over the health and welfare impact of the proposal on local residents particularly noise and air pollution.

“So they deferred this for further discussions with Tarmac to tighten the application details up with regard to overnight working etc.

“The intention is to bring the application back in due course. A date has yet to be set.”

Tarmac wants to remove conditions on when it can operate its depot off Hennef Way to keep up with demand – currently it is restricted to 4am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday and 8am to 5pm on Sundays.

Tarmac also wants to temporarily use adjacent land as a rail unloading and aggregate storage and distribution facility, which is yet to be considered by officers.

The council’s planning officer recommended approving the application as a noise barrier would mitigate the issue despite objections from Banbury Town and Cherwell District councils.

Plus more than 230 people signed a petition opposing the plan over the air and noise pollution concerns, which was presented to the committee by Banbury councillor Hannah Banfield.

Cllr Banfield, who has been campaigning against Tarmac’s proposal, spoke at the meeting and felt committee members were going to vote in her favour before the deferral.

“I would like to thank the residents that took the time out of their busy lifestyles to attend the planning committee yesterday.

“We had with us are online and paper petition against this planning application with 231 residents signatures, which is still an open petition for residents to sign.”

Tarmac has been contacted for comment.