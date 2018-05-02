Tanker fleet called in to deal with Broughton sewer problem

Tankers have been called in to deal with flooded sewers in Broughton.

The huge vehicles have been pumping contaminated water out of the sewer system just off the B4035 Banbury to Shipston Road and removing it to the sewage works in Grimsbury.

Motorists travelling along the road towards Tadmarton, Sibford and Shipston have encountered traffic lights installed to allow tankers to refill.

Residents in Broughton Road, Banbury contacted the Banbury Guardian, concerned about the large lorries pounding down the narrow road on their way through the town centre.

Thames Water spokesman Becky Trotman said: “The tankers are working to pump excess water out of our sewer network.

“The excess water is groundwater which infiltrates the system through tiny cracks and joints in the pipes and there is so much of it at the moment due to all the rain we’ve had in the last couple of months,” she said.

“If we didn’t pump it away then the system would exceed capacity and there is a big risk we’d end up with the excess waste water over spilling from manholes, pumping stations and our treatment works and out into the environment.

“Clearly that isn’t something we can allow to happen, so the tankers are necessary until the groundwater levels recede.”

Ms Trotman said Thames Water has done a lot of work relining sewer pipes in the area to reduce infiltration of groundwater into the sewerage system.

“Clearly there’s still more to be done and we’re currently investigating any new sources of groundwater infiltration so we know where to focus our attention in the future.

“We’re sorry for any delays caused by the traffic lights, but they’re needed to ensure drivers are able to pass the tankers safely.”