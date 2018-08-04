Talented fashion designer from Banbury will be going on a trip of a lifetime to China

A talented fashion designer who grew up in Banbury will be spending eight weeks in China as part of a British Council programme.

Krishma Sabbarwal, who attended The Warriner School and Banbury College and has a first class BA Hons in fashion textiles from the University of East London, has shown her collection during Graduate Fashion Week and was runner-up in the Eco Designer of the Future award.

Her six-outfit collection was made of repurposed old denim, fabric and found garments and she designed, constructed and dyed it by herself.

Now thanks to her success, Krishma will be going to Qingdao for an eight week placement with Billingtons, a firm which builds mansions, using her textile skills and knowledge for interior design.

It is part of Generation UK-China, a programme run by the British Council designed to create opportunities for UK students to gain international experience.

Krishma, who will be heading to China in October, said she applied to the scheme after doing some research on the British Council following a trip to Japan.

She said she was particularly interested in the idea of making mass production more sustainable and visiting China would give her an opportunity to see how they did it.

She said: “I booked my flight on Sunday and that was the first time it felt real. Me and my sister are in contact all the time, but it is going to be a massive time difference. I am excited to be going there.

“I am looking to experience some Mandarin. I see myself living in Beijing or Hong Kong in the future as the fashion in dustry is thriving there. I feel the trip will give me a competitive edge as well.”