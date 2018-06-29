Take a trip down memory lane with the Horton Hospital

Banbury’s hospital radio station, Radio Horton, is marking the 70th birthday of the National Health Service (NHS) with a series of broadcasts entitled Your Horton Memories and is calling on the help of the Banbury community.

Radio Horton is piecing together an on air documentary series and one for its website and is requesting both former and current members of staff from the Horton General Hospital, hospital volunteers, locals, historians and anyone who would like to participate by sharing their knowledge and memories of Banbury’s hospital.

Mary Ann Horton who bought the land and donated funds for the creation of Banbury's Horton Hospital (courtesy Oxfordshire Health Archives)

No matter how small the information Radio Horton would like to hear from you. Stories can be told to the presenters during an on air programme or historic memorabilia, photographs, memories or artefacts can be shared for publication on their website.

Although the NHS will turn 70 on July 5, Horton Hospital predates it by 76 years, opening its doors in 1872 with two wards and 12 beds.

The hospital was made possible by a donation from Mary Ann Horton whose father had become very wealthy after inventing a machine that made elastic yarn for stockings.

She purchased the eight acre site the facility occupies and donated a further £7,000 for the hospital’s construction. In 1897 the children’s ward was opened and further expansion took place in the 1950s and 60s.

To share your Horton memories email nhs70@radiohorton.co.uk, call 01295 229211 and leave a name and number or write to Radio Horton, #NHS70, Horton Memories Project, Horton General Hospital, Banbury, OX16 9AL.