Tables turned on champion of Banbury charities

A champion of Banbury charities had the tables turned on him last week as friends and former colleagues came together to wish him a happy birthday at a surprise party.

Bob Dainty celebrated his 70th birthday in style; with good friends and great music all organised by Three Conies landlady Tanicha Boneham.

Bob, who still clings to his native accent with pride, came to Banbury from Birmingham in 1965 and since then has donated both his time and expertise to Banbury charities.

His altruism knows no bounds as year after year he dedicated his time to help others via fundraising.

Bob, who now devotes himself to Banbury FM, said: “I’ve been involved with the Frank Wise School, Let’s Play Project, Katarine House. We’ve just put a couple of cheques out to Katharine House and the Air Ambulance. We’ve also just done the Winter Gardens event for George Parish and we’re still getting money in for that which is just over £2,000.

“We’ve done about £15,000 plus what is still coming in.”

The surprise party was held at the Three Conies in Thorpe Mandeville and organised by land lady Tanicha Boneham who has known Bob for the last six years or so.

Tanicha said: “You truly are a credit to our community. Your passion for fundraising, community and being the love and laughter to each event your involved in is so appreciated and we can’t thank you enough.

“We hope you have the most wonderful birthday that you deserve and here’s to many more years to come.”

In fact you would have to travel many a mile before you find someone with a bad word for Bob.

Radio Horton chairman, Anthony Brown, where Bob volunteered until recently, said: “Bob was a key member of the Radio Horton team for many years, particularly at outside events when he would be busy helping to set up the equipment, picking the music and making announcements.

“I am always amazed by his energy and enthusiasm for helping out and by the sheer number of people that he knows in the area. Just don’t ask him to tell you a joke.”

While fellow Hanwell resident and long time friend Nicola Bromby added: “I’ve known Bob most of my life. Bob is always such a positive, happy and kind person. He will help anyone and everyone. No ask is too big for Bob. He has really looked out for Kenton and I since losing Siena and has done all he can to help us keep her memory alive and raise funds for Sands.

“We feel so very lucky to have Bob as our friend. He really deserves a special birthday as he is a very special man.”

Asked if he will put his feet up and take it easy Bob said: “No, I’m getting a lot more busy.”