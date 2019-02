Swalcliffe Woodland Play Park will be opened on Tuesday, March 12, by parish council chairman, Neil Urquhart and Peter Beddowes, the deputy chairman of the Swalcliffe management committee.

A grand launch event is scheduled for Saturday, March 30 from 11am, which will include a bug hunt, goody bags and other surprises for children. This will be followed by a barbecue and craft market at Swalcliffe Church.



