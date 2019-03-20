Swalcliffe’s new play park ‘reverses trend’

Swalcliffe village now has its first public picnic and play space thanks to Swalcliffe Park School and a group of determined residents.

The new woodland play and picnic area was opened last week, by the chair of Swalcliffe Parish Council, Neil Urquhart, in less than ideal weather conditions.

Swalcliffe Community Woodland Play Park opening. Neil Urquhart, chaiman of Swalcliffe Parish Council, cuts the ribbon. NNL-191203-144917009

It is the result of a four-year community-driven project which started with Swalcliffe Park School leasing some of its land for the park, followed by the process of gaining planning permission and securing funding from local stakeholders including Cherwell District Council’s community infrastructure capital funding programme which provided a grant for £14,200.

Peter Beddowes, chairman of Swalcliffe Woodland Play Park Committee said: “Over 100 playgrounds are being closed every year and we are very proud to have done our bit to reverse that trend and create something that will provide a magical experience for the children, especially in the summer.”

Located in the heart of the village it provides a unique opportunity for children to play, learn and enjoy the rich biodiversity of native woodland.

A Grand Opening event is planned for Saturday, March 30.

Swalcliffe Community Woodland Play Park opening. Front, Kiran Hingorani, Chief Executive of Swalcliffe Park School, back, from the left, Neil Urquhart, chairman of Swalcliffe Parish Council, Paula Protherough, chair of governors, Swalcliffe Park School and Peter Beddowes, Play Park committee. NNL-191203-145001009