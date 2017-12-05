Surprise performance for Marylebone Station commuters in aid of Syria

Commuters from Banbury, Bicester, Aylesbury and Leamington Spa on their way home from work in London were surprised by a Hallelujah Chorus flashmob at Marylebone station.

Forty professional singers, conducted by Nicholas Cleobury and accompanied by trumpeter Kevin Kay-Bradley, broke into song during evening rush hour on Friday in aid of Singing for Syrians, the charity initiative set up in 2015 by North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis with the Hands Up Foundation.

Sing for Syria flashmob at Marylebone Station. NNL-170412-164512001

Mrs Prentis said: “When the first singer broke into song everyone around her was completely taken aback, particularly as she was dressed in Chiltern Railways uniform. As others joined in across the station, it was an extraordinary sound and sight which really did raise the roof.

“The whole point of Singing for Syrians is to show we all have the power to do something. By coming together in a positive and uplifting way, and singing at the tops of our voices, we can all make a difference. The flashmob could not have made that clearer. Hopefully people will be inspired to hold their own event or come along to the flagship concert at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, December 12. I would encourage everyone to look at www.singingforsyrians.com.

“My thanks to Chiltern Railways, BNP Paribas and Redshift Media Production for making the flashmob possible.”

Singing for Syrians is a nationwide campaign which raises money for the Hands Up Foundation – www.handsupfoundation.org – which supports projects helping the most vulnerable who remain in Syria. It pays the medical salaries of doctors in rural southern Aleppo, runs a kindergarten in Idleb and funds two prosthetic limb clinics.

Sing for Syria flashmob at Marylebone Station. North Oxon MP Victoria Prentis, centre. NNL-170412-164534001