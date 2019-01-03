Surprise as chimney fire in village pub reveals wasp nest

A fire in the chimney of a village pub has left the management bemused as it revealed a wasp nest buried in the cement, despite it being cleaned recently.

Firefighters from Shipston were called to The George on High Street, Lower Brailes, at around 11am this morning (Thursday, January 3), after the chimney caught alight.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and the pub has remained open, but the bar is temporarily closed due to the smoke and smell.

Assistant manager Lily Lock said they hope to reopen it this evening but said they found it odd that a wasp nest was in the chimney.

“It’s all very strange as the chimney was swept and we had the wasp people other in the summer,” she said.

Ms Lock said the fire service believed the fire was caused by a build-up of tar in the chimney so it will be thoroughly swept again in due course.