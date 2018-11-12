Supermarket sweep for Banbury charity

Dale Winton may have sadly passed but his spirit lives on in the form of a supermarket sweep in aid of a Banbury charity.

Morrisons, on Swan Close Road, and Banbury Young Homeless Project (BYHP) launched a joint charity Christmas promotion which will allow one lucky winner three minutes to race around the store in a madcap trolley dash.

Mandy Merry, Morrisons’ community champion, said: “I’ve been working with BYHP for a few months now and we came up with the idea of a trolley dash.

“We thought it would be an ideal way of promoting BYHP and helping the community as well.”

The promotion is launched in store today, Monday November 12 and BYHP and Morrisons representatives will be on hand, selling tickets until Thursday, November 15.

There will be other opportunities to get your tickets in the run up to the trolley dash.

The dash itself takes place on December 9 at 8.30am and follows much the same format as the cult TV show.

Mandy said: “They get three minutes and they are allowed to take one item from each aisle, no alcohol or cigarettes though.

“If they cannot do the run themselves they can nominate someone to do the run for them.”

Patrick Vercoe, chief executive of BYHP, said: “We are very grateful to Morrisons for their support, they have been regular supporters of the charity for some time and they enthusiastically embraced the idea of this Christmas promotion.

He added: “The festive period os always a difficult time of the year for the homeless and rough sleepers and BYHP is here to guide and assist young people through a traumatic experience.”

Entry to the prize draw is for a suggested donation of a £1 with tickets available from Morrisons or the BYHP headquarters in Chandos Close.