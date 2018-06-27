Sunshine Centre wins inaugural charity award

The Sunshine Centre in Bretch Hill came away from the Oxfordshire Charity and Volunteer Awards as Best Group in Cherwell.

The award ceremony, held at Oxford Town Hall, was presided over by Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Tim Stevenson.

The centre has been providing all manner of child, family and support services to the community for over two decades.

In total 42 individual awards were presented in addition to 11 community group awards.

Jill Edge, the centre’s manager, said: “I think we sent in a form which I filled in. Then Cherwell District Council were involved with the nominations and wrote a final piece about us.”

Any voluntary organisation was eligible for the award and the Sunshine Centre were shortlisted with the Mid Counties Cooperative Community Team and the Valentine Charitable Trust.

Jill said: “We were so shocked, it took us a few moments to process it to stand up to even go and collect the award.

“They read out a lovely statement about how we work with the community, have a strong link with the community and provide a wide range of services.

“Our whole thing is about enhancing people’s lives and supporting them to reach their full potential. That’s our ultimate goal.

Jill added: “This is for all the families and people that have helped with the centre and for the people who set it up 20 years ago.”