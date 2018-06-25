Sun shines on the Bloxham Steam Rally

The 50th anniversary of the Bloxham Steam Rally was bigger than ever as a sun drenched weekend drew a record number of visitors.

A record number of exhibitors were also at the two day event which this year took over three fields owned by the Smith family of Bloxham.

Bloxham Steam Rally. Pictured, Supermarine Spitfire Mk19 flypast NNL-180623-213224009

Hayden Powell said: “Its been very good. We’ve had a really good crew this year.”

Vehicles of all types from cars to motorcycles to military vehicles and, of course, steam engines gathered for the event with many taking part in the daily parades around the show ring.

Nathan Allan, one of the events organisers, said: “The whole rally team could not be more pleased with how this year’s event went.

“We are already planning for next year’s show and have lots of new ideas and exciting exhibits lined up. We are all looking forward to the next 50 years.”

Bloxham Steam Rally. Pictured, Charlotte Newman giving a final polish to Lady Charlotte NNL-180623-213040009

The rally also welcomed a Spitfire and a Lancaster Bomber as part of the Battle of Britain Memorial flight.

Bloxham Steam Rally. Pictured, Little and Large NNL-180623-213202009

Bloxham Steam Rally. Pictured, Catherine Walton dressed as Land Army girl driving 1937 International tractor NNL-180623-213213009