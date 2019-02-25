Sun provides glimpse of latest Banbury project

Shrouded from view, behind a blacked out fence within Spiceball Park, lies the foundations of Banbury's newest recreational facility.

The Spiceball Park Skate Park is the latest Banbury Town Council investment of council owned public parks.

The metal framework begins to take shape

Approved last year, work on the £100,000 wheeled sports arena began on Monday, February 18, and when complete, will attract users from miles around.

Featuring half-pipe ramps, trick rails and viewing platforms the final skate park design was reached via a collaboration between the town council, users of the old/new skate park and leading UK ramp designer and manufacturer, Fearless Ramps.

The park was built in parts off-site. Onsite installation is expected to take around eight weeks.

It's going to be big

The sun allows a glimpse of the new ramps