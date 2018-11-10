Substantial donation creates the Larkrise Care Home Library

A bookworm beneficiary has left her extensive collection to a Banbury care home allowing residents to carry on her love of literature.

Maggie Dean’s family donated 1,000 books to Larkrise Care Centre after her sudden death. This has led to the creation of Maggie’s Den.

Maggie Dean's daughters and sister open Magies den at Larkrise Care Home NNL-180711-101654001

Karla Quick, activities coordinator at the home, said: “A friend of mine’s mother passed away quite suddenly, she wasn’t that old bless her.

“Her family said do you want some of the books for the home. I said there are just too many of them but I talked to the residents and they said why don’t we have a library, so that’s what we did.”

The books donated span many genres from thrillers to The Guiness Book of World Records and gardening. There are also books that were significant to Maggie and ones not found in your average library.

Karla said: “Some of the books are from the Queen Elizabeth 2 because she set the library up on the QE2.”

Those in the collection originating from the famous ship still feature the QE2 stamp with its insignia.

Maggie’s Den was officially opened by Maggie’s two daughters, Hannah and Charlotte and her sister, Edna.

Since its opening the library has been a big hit with the residents.

Karla said: “We are also starting a book club where residents can discuss their reads and make recommendations to each other. It is lovely the family have chosen to donate the books to us and they will be so appreciated by our residents; even those who don’t read regularly will enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of the library.”