Style Acre gets outstanding rating from standards body

Learning disability charity Style Acre, which has a branch in Banbury, has been awarded an outstanding rating by the Care Quality Commission.

Style Acre is a supported living service to enable people with learning disabilities and autism to live independently in their own homes.

The CQC carried out an inspection of the service in November last year and at the time of the inspection, there were 82 people being supported with personal care.

The grading is an improvement on its previous inspection in September 2015, when the organisation was given a rating of good.

Nationally, less than two per cent of adult social care services have achieved the outstanding rating.

In its report, the CQC said Style Acre was ‘exceptionally well-led by a management team who were highly committed to ensuring people lived fulfilling lives.’

It added: “Without exception people spoke positively about their experience of the service and the successes they had been supported to achieve.

“It was clear the culture within the service valued the uniqueness of all individuals. People had access to a wide range of activities which took account of their personal preferences and were tailored to their individual needs.

“Staff went to exceptional lengths to encourage people to identify an activity that would enhance their health and well-being.

“There were many examples of people’s lives being transformed through accessing activities.

“There was an extremely caring culture that ensured people’s privacy was protected and respected. Everyone spoke of the openness of the service and without exception, people felt valued and listened to.”

The service was rated as outstanding on four of the five areas inspected and was rated as good for ‘is the service safe?’

Katie Hill, support manager at the Banbury branch said: “We are absolutely delighted with our outstanding rating.

“Our staff continuously go to great efforts beyond what is expected and being recognised by the CQC has motivated us to work even harder to make the lives of the people we support as happy as possible.”

Style Acre patron, John Craven, said: “I pass on to everyone at Style Acre my congratulations after being awarded the accolade of ‘outstanding’ by CQC.

“A truly wonderful achievement which makes me even prouder to be associated with this remarkable organisation.”

The service won three awards at the Oxfordshire Association of Care Providers Care Awards in 2016.