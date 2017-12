Coventry-born artist Roger Johnston has just produced a 2018 calendar of his watercolours and will be exhibiting work at the Stour Gallery, in Shipston-on-Stour today, Sunday.

Roger taught for many years at Leamington College for Boys, where he was head of the art department, and he also wrote a regular art column in the Coventry Evening Telegraph. Sales will go towards cancer care charities.

See rogerjohnstonart.uk