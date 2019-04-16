Strictly Banbury’s glittering success is dedicated to Lesley

Strictly Banbury celebrated its tenth year on Saturday with a brilliant show dedicated to tutor Lesley Farmer who died of cancer last year.
Roseanne Edwards of the Banbury Guardian – who established the event with Andrzej Mialkowski of Step by Step Dance School in 2009 – joined the judging panel for the last of three glitzy contests raising money for Katharine House Hospice, Macmillan Nurses and Age UK.
Instructor Glenda Harper said: “Money raised for our area is £14,700 and more to come in. This is without Gift Aid so the total will be a lot higher.”
Among the judges on Friday night was James Goodman – son of former BBC Strictly head judge Len Goodman.
The 2019 shows featured 24 couples who, in only eight weeks, learned the Jive and American Smooth Waltz, Mrs Farmer’s favourite dances.
The competitors also performed formation freestyle routines that thrilled the packed Mill auditorium.
Winners on Friday evening were Ruth Turner and Dominic Fuller Lowe; on Saturday (matinee) Ryan Kimberley and Linda Stanley and on Saturday evening Sue Juniper and Duncan Hale.