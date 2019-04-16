Strictly Banbury’s glittering success is dedicated to Lesley

Strictly Banbury celebrated its tenth year on Saturday with a brilliant show dedicated to tutor Lesley Farmer who died of cancer last year.

Roseanne Edwards of the Banbury Guardian – who established the event with Andrzej Mialkowski of Step by Step Dance School in 2009 – joined the judging panel for the last of three glitzy contests raising money for Katharine House Hospice, Macmillan Nurses and Age UK.

Strictly Banbury 2019 ballroom dance was the American Smooth Waltz 2 NNL-190415-153304001

Instructor Glenda Harper said: “Money raised for our area is £14,700 and more to come in. This is without Gift Aid so the total will be a lot higher.”

Among the judges on Friday night was James Goodman – son of former BBC Strictly head judge Len Goodman.

The 2019 shows featured 24 couples who, in only eight weeks, learned the Jive and American Smooth Waltz, Mrs Farmer’s favourite dances.

The competitors also performed formation freestyle routines that thrilled the packed Mill auditorium.

Another view of the graceful American Smooth Waltz NNL-190415-153334001

Winners on Friday evening were Ruth Turner and Dominic Fuller Lowe; on Saturday (matinee) Ryan Kimberley and Linda Stanley and on Saturday evening Sue Juniper and Duncan Hale.

Strictly Banbury 2019 - the stars of the show NNL-190415-153604001

The Gangsta Grannies perform Thriller in the freestyle section NNL-190415-153633001

Couples joined forces for the freestyle formation dances NNL-190415-153740001

Audiences loved the kicks and flicks of the Jive from 24 competing couples NNL-190415-154058001