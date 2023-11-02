Storm Ciaran: Flood warnings issued for River Great Ouse near Brackley
The Environmental Agency has told residents living in and around Brackley to prepare for flooding.
Heavy rain has caused water levels in the Great Ouse River to become high, causing potential floods from Brackley to Haversham.
Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers advise people to “avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding”.
They have also advised local residents to “start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”
For further updates, visit the environmental agency’s page at https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/052WAFUPOUSE