Stone figure carved by Banbury student chosen for esteemed exhibition

Cyril the Owl, carved by Louise Regan

A stone owl crafted by Banbury student Louise Regan has been exhibited at a prestigious London gallery, having been specially selected by a judging panel.

‘Cyril’ took pride of place at this year’s annual exhibition of stonemasonry and stone carving at the Fitzrovia-based Gallery Different, which is renowned for showcasing contemporary art and sculpture. The event ran from November 15-20, with proceeds going to the Worshipful Company of Mason’s Craft Fund. The not-for-profit organisation supports the training of stonemasons and enables the ancient craft to continue on into future generations.

Banbury resident Louise, 50, joined Moulton College in September 2021 and is currently undertaking Level 2 Stonemasonry.

Already an artist and illustrator, creative Louise had been considering studying stonemasonry for a few years before she finally took the plunge with the course.

Louise carved ‘Cyril’ the owl from York stone over a five-week period and was chosen by the college to design and carve a stone paperweight for HRH The Duke of Gloucester when he visited Moulton last summer. She was also invited to join a fellow stonemasonry student and Moulton College CEO and principal, Corrie Harris, at a recent Association of Colleges skills event held at the House of Lords.

Following her exhibition success, Louise is already looking ahead to pursuing a career in stonemasonry when she leaves college.

She added: “I have always loved visiting historic buildings and certainly, since starting the course, looking at the intricate stonework.

"It’s incredible to think I am studying the same craft carried out by centuries of stonemasons before me. Stonemasonry is an important skill that should be retained and supported, as much as possible, to help us preserve the country’s history and culture.”

Corrie Harris adds: “We are delighted that Louise’s work has been recognised in this way. She’s an extremely talented student and her work is an example of just how important it is to be able to run skills-based courses in heritage crafts.”