Startled starling trapped under manhole cover in Bicester rescued by RSPCA

A startling which got in a flap after being stuck under a manhole cover was rescued after a passing cyclist alerted the RSPCA.

The concerned cyclist contacted the animal charity after they spotted a tiny beak poking through a small hole in the metal cover in Shannon Road in Bicester as they rode past.

Animal collection officer Grace Mead, who rushed to help, said: “This poor bird was in a ‘hole’ lot of trouble after getting trapped behind the drain cover with just a tiny beak popping through.

“It’s amazing the starling was spotted. If the cyclist hadn’t been passing by at the time there may not have been such a happy ending.

“There were two small holes in the cover where the beak kept appearing which must have seemed like a possible escape route to the trapped and distressed bird.

“Luckily, the little starling hadn’t been injured so when I lifted the cover I was able to release the bird straight away and watch the flight to freedom.”

Anyone who spots a sick or injured bird, or a bird in distress, should call the RSPCA’s 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

