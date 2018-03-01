Stagecoach issue winter weather services statement

The bus company have released a statement regarding the weather situation of the next few days.

It reads: “In preparation for the predicted weather, Stagecoach has made arrangements for extra staff to be available to help get the buses out on Thursday, March 1 and Friday, March 2 mornings.

“To help with this we have also arranged for snow ploughs to be available on site, should they be required. Safety is Stagecoach’s main priority and in the event of heavy snow we will be assessing routes early each morning and throughout the day to check they are safe to operate. Routes may be affected by snow and ice on the ground, snow drifts and abandoned cars - all of which will be taken into consideration.

“Information from our control teams will then be fed back to our communication team, who will be updating the websites and social media channels regularly throughout any period of disruption. We are working closely with the County and City Councils to keep everyone informed.

“We will be working to ensure we operate as many of our services as we can, however the situation can change throughout the day.

“We advise passengers to check our website for updates before setting off on any journey and allow extra time for travelling.”