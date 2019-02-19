St Mary's Church bids farewell to departing vicar

Dozens of people came to bid farewell to the vicar at St Mary's Church in Banbury who took his last service before leaving for Canada on Sunday (February 17).

Rev Philip Cochrane has left to become rector at a church in Vancouver after nearly three years in Banbury.

The church wrote on social media: "Thank you for everything you’ve brought to St Mary’s, our town and community. Your energy, vision and humour - your Christlike example.

"You’ll be greatly missed! We send you our love, best wishes and prayers for your new chapter!"

Rev Sarah Bourne has been licenced by Bishop Colin Fletcher as the new associate priest at St Mary's.