St John Ambulance to celebrate 90th anniversary at Banbury Show

St John Ambulance’s Banbury Unit will be celebrating its 90-year history with a trip down memory lane at the Banbury and District Show on Sunday.

Vintage photos and memorabilia from 1928 to present day will be on display, showing how the volunteers have served and continue to serve their community over the decades.

The Banbury St John Ambulance unit in 1939, led by Superintendent Harry Bagley NNL-180506-093920001

Unit manager Michael Hickman said: “Clearly many lives have been saved by Banbury St John Ambulance during the past 90 years.

“I am proud of each one of the volunteers. They are local people serving the local community, and all are heroes.”

The division was first suggested at a smoking concert at the ‘George and Dragon’ near Banbury Cross in 1928 before a meeting at Banbury Town Hall unanimously approved the group’s formation in July.

From 1936, the unit’s home was in Banbury Market Place having started off in the town hall with a membership of 51.

A cadet inspection parade in Banbury in 1945 NNL-180506-095823001

Now 15 members operate from Cherwell Business Village, providing nearly 2,000 hours of first aid cover at Banbury events last year.

The Banbury Show is free admission and will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm, with sparring knights, daredevil motorcyclists and parading dogs also to see.