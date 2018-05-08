Springwatch’s Chris Packham to present BBC Lifeline Appeal for Dogs for Good

Banbury’s Dogs for Good will be the focus of a BBC Lifeline Appeal this Sunday, May 13.

The film will air at2.15pm, on BBC One to be repeated on BBC Two on May 16, at 1pm.

Wildlife presenter Chris Packham will be presenting the appeal which will feature three of the charity’s clients and their dogs: Jacqui and Duke, Samuel and Heather, and Joel and Caddie.

Lifeline is the BBC’s monthly charity appeal programme, in which a well-known personality introduces the vital work of a charity they care about and appeals for donations.

On the appeal’s web page, Chris Packham says: “I am so pleased to be telling you about the amazing work of Dogs for Good.

“Being a dog owner myself I understand the huge benefits dogs can bring to people’s lives. My dogs have offered me unconditional, judgment-free love and devotion for many years and have helped me through difficult times.

“Dogs for Good utilises the power of the human-dog bond to help transform the lives of children and adults living with a variety of disabilities. Its assistance dog service is a wonderful example of how dogs can be trained to provide both practical and emotional support to people living with a disability. Sadly, each year demand for the charity’s services far outweighs their ability to provide support, which is why I’m appealing to you to ask for your support.”