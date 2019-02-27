Spring practice begins for Adderbury's Morris dancers

An English summer would not be complete without Morris Dancers and Adderbury's Morris Men are already making preparations for a busy summer and are inviting others to join them.

The Adderbury Morris Men, in their current form, date back to 1974 when new interest in the dance started to emerge.

Old and young get involved

During the 19th century, however, the village of Addderbury boasted three competing teams, with rival camps registered in Croughton, Bloxham, Brackley and Deddington to name a few.

Now, some 45 years after their resurrection, members of the Adderbury Morris Men meet every Wednesday in the 14th century Tithe Barn at the heart of the village.

Members learn parallel figures of eight, opposing diagonals and 6/8 timing, recreating the time-honoured tradition of Cotswold Morris dancing.

The weekly practice sessions are open to all men and boys of any age, from seven to 70.

If you, or someone you know would like to join, call the group's Squire, John, on 01869 811741 or pop along to Adderbury on a Wednesday evening from 8pm.

For more information visit the group's website.