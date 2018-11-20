Sponsor an 'adoption star' from horse sanctuary this Christmas

An animal rescue centre near Oxhill is offering people the chance to sponsor one of their 'adoption stars' this Christmas so their horses and donkeys can continue living free of fear or neglect.

Every penny for the 'adoptions stars' at Redwings Horse Sanctuary goes towards their care and that of their four-legged friends at the Sanctuary – of which there are more than 1,500.

Sponsorship costs a minimum donation of £15 a year, and there are 22 adorable horses, ponies and donkeys to choose from, each with their own moving story to tell.

From irresistibly-fluffy donkey Arya to teeny mini Shetland pony Wensley, who both live at Redwings' Oxhill Visitor Centre, there is an array of wonderful characters to choose from.

Those wishing to sponsor an 'adoption star' for Christmas will receive an adoption pack including a certificate, beautiful photograph and the animal's story and will be able to visit them for free.

Recipients will also receive postal updates on their adventures and antics at the sanctuary, an invitation to their birthday party, access to an online diary featuring photo galleries and blogs about their life at Redwings, and a friendship card to treasure as a reminder of their adoption.

Redwings chief executive Lynn Cutress said: “Christmas is a time when wishes come true – and you can grant a very special one for the rescued horses and donkeys living at Redwings.

“Redwings is a registered charity funded entirely by donations from the public, so by sponsoring one of our 'adoption star' horses and donkeys you’re not only purchasing a truly thoughtful and beautiful gift for a loved one, but helping us ensure they and their friends will always have a place of safety and happiness at the sanctuary.”

To sponsor a Redwings 'adoption star' this Christmas, head to www.redwings.org.uk/adoption or call 01508 481000.