Spitfire flypast highlight of action-packed Armed Forces Day in Banbury

Banbury will pay tribute to servicemen and women past, present and future with an action-packed Armed Forces Day that will include a Spitfire flypast.

Hundreds of current service personnel, cadets, veterans, civic leaders and others will parade through the town on Saturday, June 30.

Cllr Kieron Mallon, leader of Banbury Town Council which organises the event, said: “Armed Forces Days in Banbury are some of the best in the country. This year will be another very special day in the town’s calendar and the Spitfire will be a special highlight of the event.”

The procession will start at 11am and march up Parsons Street, along Horsefair and back down High Street for a salute taken by town mayor Shaida Hussain and Oxfordshire’s deputy Lord Lieutenant Sir Tony Baldry.

The event in the town centre from 10am to 2pm, will include military demonstrations, static displays, and vehicles.

The Spitfire will arrive at 1.10pm piloted by squadron leader Andy Millikin, the commanding officer of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Cllr Hussain added: “Armed Forces Day is a chance for the town to show support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community – from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.”